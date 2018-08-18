Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which happened in County Londonderry in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 18).

A male pedestrian died following the collision at Foreglen Road near Claudy.

The man was struck by a car at around 2am.

PSNI Inspector Peter Duncan said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Foreglen Road at around 2am to contact us.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the man walking along the road or of the Blue Hyundai involved in the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 154 18/08/18.”