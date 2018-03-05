Appeal for information into 'shocking' murder of father-of-five

Police investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man in Londonderry during the early hours of Sunday morning have named the victim as Karol Kelly.

He was stabbed to death during an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at around 2.40am.



Two men, aged 19 and 20, who were arrested yesterday, remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives have been granted a 36 hour extension to question them.

A 27 year old man who was also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.



Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “My thoughts first and foremost go to Karol’s family who woke up yesterday morning to the horrific news about the murder of their loved one.

"He was a father to five children aged between three and 15 years old and they all now face a lifetime without his presence.

"Karol was a devoted son, brother and uncle and he also leaves behind a partner.



“Karol’s murder has caused widespread shock and distress within the Creggan area, particularly for those who witnessed this violent and senseless attack.

"The community in the Grafton Street area may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Karol’s murder.

"I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives at Strand Road police station.



“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry on Sunday morning between 2.30am and 3am.

"This includes people who were in the area prior to the altercation taking place and also anyone who witnessed the murder.

"Grafton Street is a quiet, residential area and I would like to thank people living here for their patience while police continue to investigate this brutal attack. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 243 04/03/18.”