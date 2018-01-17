Appeal for help to find missing woman

Police and the family of missing 69-year-old Lesley McHugh from the Strabane area are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

PSNI Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Lesley, who is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, of slim build with brown hair was last in contact with her family around 11pm on Saturday evening 6 January. “Searches are ongoing along the River Mourne into the River Foyle and police would appeal for those searching to be mindful of their own personal safety given the current weather conditions.”

Anyone who knows of Lesley’s whereabouts, or who may have any information which could assist police, is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 655 of 07/01/18.

Lesley’s family have thanked the local community and the people searching for her.