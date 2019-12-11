Appeal for 1920s archive materials

The Tower Museum is calling on the public to bring forward objects and archive materials connected to the final years of the Decade of Centenaries, ahead of a new exhibition taking place in April 2020.

The exhibition, which is part of the Understanding the Decade of Commemorations project, will focus on the 1920-1923 period and an events programme will run alongside it.

Topics will range from Partition and the work of the Boundary Commission creating the border between north and south to the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War – all of which had a significant impact on life in the city and the North West.

The public are being encouraged to come forward with any relevant objects or archive materials they may have in their homes for possible inclusion in the exhibition.

If you have any artefacts, archive material, photographs or stories connected to the Decade of Centenaries, contact the Tower Museum Archivist Bernadette Walsh on bernadette.walsh@derrystrabane.com or tel: 02871253253.