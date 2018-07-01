Appeal after arson attack on house

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported that at around 2.50am a rag was placed on the oil tank of a house in the Bonds Street area of the Waterside in Londonderry and set alight.

A second rag was set on window of house and set alight.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished. Damage was caused to the oil tank as a result.

A male and female who were in the property at the time were not injured.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 373 01/07/18.

Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.