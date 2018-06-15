Amazing ‘Hothouse Flowers’ to headline Strabane Summer Jamm 2018

Get ready for a family fun weekend as the Summer Jamm in Strabane returns Friday, June 22 to Sunday 24.

Strabane will be buzzing with live music and dance, street entertainment, arts and crafts, stalls and not to mention the Strajamba Music Festival and a lively fun fair for all to enjoy.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Let the Dance Begin’ and will be a celebration of all types of dance and music launching with ‘The Seventh Son’ Band a tribute to Iron Maiden on Friday evening at the Alley Theatre with a free beer on arrival.

The fun continues on Saturday as North West Regional College invite people to join them onsite for interactive activities from 11am – 2pm. From 12 noon the town centre will be alive with local dance performances, balloon modelling by Britain’s Got Talent Semi Finalist ‘Duff Balloons’ – make a guitar, drum or even a tambourine in our arts and crafts stalls, have fun with our street entertainers and have a go at some retro arcade games.

Singer song writer Dan Leith will be bringing lots of furry fun in ‘Woofle’ at the Alley Theatre, a show about Dan and his dog with lots of singing, video footage and dancing. There will be plenty of amusements and games to enjoy over the whole weekend as Cullens Fun Fair comes to town. The streets will be full of music from The Wailin Banshees, Jazz Gazette, Strabane Brass Band and lots of original talent from musicians in a busking competition in conjunction with Strabane Chamber of Commerce.

Strabane’s local talent will shine at Strajamba Music Festival in the Canal Basin on Saturday evening with an impressive lineup including Broken Bandits, GrassRoots Band, Harks, 1980 Something, Dareen Doherty & The Heathen Choir all headlined by the electric The HotHouse Flowers’.

The festival commences on Sunday with a fabulous line up for the ‘Open Air Country Concert’ in Canal Basin, suitable for all the family. Featuring Shane Owens, Ben Troy, The Ward Sisters, Keelan Arbuckle, Ryan Turner Band, DJ Sean G. Come along and jive the afternoon away and enjoy lessons from jiving queen Tammy Love. Plus there will be food stalls, bar, animation and entertainment.

The Strabane Summer Jamm festival is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and are delighted that North West Regional College is this year’s Education Partners. The festival is supported by SGN Natural Gas and the Strabane Business Improvement District (BIDS).

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Cllr Maoliosa McHugh said: “The Strabane Summer Jamm has grown year on year to become one of Council’s most popular annual events. Indeed, it’s great that this year’s festival will be running over three days – which means more fun and entertainment for all!

“Having viewed this year’s programme I can guarantee there will be plenty of family friendly activities to suit everyone. I expect that this year will be even more popular than previous years with a brilliant mix of rising and established stars on the programme.

“With such a strong programme, I have no doubts that thousands of people will be visiting this year – firmly establishing the event as the largest celebration in Strabane’s cultural calendar.”

Kate Duffy, Director of Human Resources and Learner Services at North West Regional College added: “We are delighted to be the official education partner for the Strabane Summer Jamm. This partnership will enable local learners to take part in a range of interactive career activities at our Derry Road campus, and at the event itself. We invite you to join us to sample our College experience and courses before or during the events – either at our Derry Road Strabane Campus (from 11am – 2pm on Saturday 23rd), and at the event site (both days 23 and 24).

“You can enjoy a beauty treatment, indulge in some styling, gain health skills, try your hand at some of our trades and crafts, create some summer cuisine, meet our virtual babies, have a go at some arts & crafts….discover what your local NWRC Strabane campus has to offer. You will have the opportunity to meet some of the staff from our Campus, and find out about the full-time and part-time we will be offering at the Campus from this September.”

Michael Kelly, MK’s Bar and Director in the Strabane Business Improvement District Company (BID) commented: “We are delighted to be supporting the Summer Jamm for the 2nd year. We are very excited about working together to bring ‘Strajamba’ Music Festival to Canal Basin with an amazing line up of bands, focusing on home grown talent. With two stages and six bands headlined by The HotHouse Flowers, it will be a fantastic evening with a positive impact on the town of Strabane.”

Summer Jamm is a free event excluding events in the Alley Theatre and the Strajamba Music Festival. Tickets for the ‘Seventh Son’ Iron Maiden tribute show at the Alley Theatre on Friday night are £10, tickets for ‘Woofle’ on Saturday are £2. Tickets for The Strajamba Music Festival are £5 before the event or £10 on the night.

The ‘Open Air Country Music Festival’ on Sunday is free.

For further information and full programme of events visit www.derrystrabane.com/SummerJamm.