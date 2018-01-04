All eyes on ‘My Fair Lady’

Specsavers in Coleraine has announced its sponsorship of Ballywillan Drama Group’s production of the award-winning musical My Fair Lady.

This will be the third year that the local opticians is supporting the musical society having previously sponsored their productions of Annie and Legally Blonde.

Specsavers store director, Judith Ball, said: “Ballywillan Drama Group is known throughout Coleraine and its surrounding area for its fantastic sell-out productions. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team over the last two years and are really looking forward to the show which starts its sixteen-night run in the Riverside Theatre on 18th January.”

Ballywillan Drama Group is a church-based community organisation located in Portrush. The award-winning group seeks to promote and encourage all aspects of theatrical arts in an environment of friendship, support and responsibility.