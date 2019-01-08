Alchemy launches second skills academy

Alchemy Technology Services in Londonderry has launched its second Assured Skills Academy offering 20 training places and a potential career path in the company.

Funded by the Department for the Economy and delivered in conjunction with North West Regional College, the academy will give five weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training to successful applicants and a guaranteed job interview at Alchemy Technology Services upon completion of the course.

Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at the Department for the Economy, said: “Following the successful establishment of Alchemy Technology Services in the North West last year, this second academy is an excellent opportunity for local people to get involved in an exciting sector and kick-start their career.

“The Department’s Assured Skills Academies help to support the local economy by offering employers access to people with the right skills to help their expanding businesses thrive.”

John Harkin, Director and Founder of Alchemy Technology Services, said: “Alchemy is committed to growing our business in the North West and to this end we are delighted to once again be working with North West Regional College and the department to offer 20 people high quality training opportunities and a guaranteed interview at Alchemy to those who complete the training.

“Our first Academy proved very popular and this new Academy will build on that success. Applicants do not require any experience; all we ask for is a good academic qualification in a business or IT related discipline at HND or above. Academy participants will receive training with NWRC that will enable them to hit the ground running at Alchemy and launch a career in insurance technology.”

Nicola Curry, Business Development Manager at NWRC, added: “NWRC has established strong links with the local business community. Whether it be training new and existing staff, or providing cutting edge research and innovation expertise, the college, with support from the Department for the Economy, can help local businesses to maximise their potential and go further than before.”

Applications for the second Alchemy Technology Services Assured Skills Academy are open until January 23.

For more information and details of how to apply visitwww.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/assured-skills-training-programme