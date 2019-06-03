Adventure calls for Londonderry cadets

Local teenagers have enjoyed a week-long Cadet Camp packed with adventure, craic and camaraderie.

Energetic Cadets from detachments in Caw, Drumahoe, Lisneal and Newbuildings joined others from across the region to tackle an activity programme packed with sport, sociability and outdoor pursuits.

Looking forward to challenge is 13-year-old Jodie McClay, from the Drumahoe Detachment.

Colonel Adrian Donaldson, MBE VR DL, Commandant of the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force said, “The relaxed fun of Cadet Camp provides a welcome break from some of the pressures which face our young people today.

“Our Cadets have had a marvellous week at our super Cadet Training Centre at Magilligan, smashing every challenge we could throw at them and really getting into the mind- and body-stretching activity programme.

Enjoying the camaraderie of Cadet Camp are (left) 14-year-old Amy Hepburn from Lisneal Detachment ACF and 12-year-old Aimee Allen from the Newbuildings Detachment.

Up for adventure, 13-year-old Rhys Graham from Car Detachment ACF.