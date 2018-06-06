Action for Brain Injury Week marked in Foyle

Cedar Foundation service users and employees, in partnership with the Western Trust Community Brain Injury Team, representing the charity celebrated Action for Brain Injury Week with a unique celebrations.

They met at Ebrington Square with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, and completed a walk across the iconic Peace Bridge in partnership with the local Community Brain Injury Team.

The group then gathered at the Guildhall and the event was marked by a beautiful balloon release. Lord Mayor Maolíosa McHugh hosted a reception for the group with refreshments and a tour of the Guildhall rounding up the festivities.

The day was a huge success and drew attention to the impact brain injury has upon family, friends, colleagues, and many more relationships. The aim was to explore the ripple effect on

these networks and how the barriers encountered as result of living with a brain injury can be overcome by building strategies within the local community.

The Cedar Foundation works with over 200 people living with brain injury,