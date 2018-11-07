Accolades for Roe Park Resort

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady has topped the hospitality charts in terms of its people and its place after picking up two awards at the recent Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards.

The Resort won ‘Hotel Team of the Year’ and ‘Resort Hotel of the Year’ for the second year consecutively.

The second Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2018 welcomed over 200 guests at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, in a memorable celebration of the country’s hospitality industry.

The awards acknowledge the achievements of local professionals and establishments, that stand out due to their dedication to customer service.

The four-star resort came out on top against a number of popular Northern Ireland destinations, including Lough Erne Resort and Galgorm Resort & Spa.

The awards are the latest addition to a string of accolades for Roe Park in 2018 – the resort took home ‘Hotel & Spa of the Year’ at the 2018 Travel & Hospitality Awards, and the resort’s senior staff member Terry Kelly was named ‘Golf Manager of the Year’ by the Golfer’s Guide to Ireland.

Sinead McNicholl, Sales and Marketing Manager of the Roe Park Resort, said: ““We are delighted to have received two awards at the 2018 Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards, to win ‘Resort Hotel of the Year’ for the second year in a row is a huge achievement for us. We are also thrilled to have picked up the ‘Hotel Team of the Year’ Award, our staff strive for the best results possible in every area of the hotel, and we are so pleased that their hard work has been rewarded.

“We are investing significantly in our facilities over the next year, beginning with the £500,000 refurbishment of our main function room to expand our offering to wedding parties. This is followed by the phased refurbishment of 118 bedrooms and our restaurant.”