£150,000 road improvement scheme for Glengalliagh Road

A £150,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme is due to get underway today (Monday) at the B521 Glengalliagh Road, Londonderry.

The Department for Infrastructure say the scheme - which starts at Bradley’s Pass and progresses south westwards for a distance of 500 metres - will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to implement a full road closure until Saturday between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

A diversion will be clearly signed via A515 Skeoge Road and Bradley’s Pass. Access to the Northside Shopping Centre for patrons and deliveries will be maintained.

The Department has carefully planned the work to minimise disruption, however, road users should expect some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

Completion of the work by August 24is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed if there is any change.

