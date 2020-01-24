Planning your next trip away? Why not try the NEW Holiday Inn Express® Derry - Londonderry for a truly LegenDerry experience!

This fantastic new hotel offers 119 modern air-conditioned and super connected bedrooms which come with nifty features such as internet ready Smart TVs, free WiFi, multiple USB charge portals and blackout blinds. Our unique pillow menu means you can choose from firm, soft or even goose feather pillows, everything you need for some solid shut-eye!

Relax by the Lobby fireplace.

Did you know a FREE Express Start™ hot breakfast is included with every stay, so you can make the most of our extensive menu which features a whole buffet full of offerings to help kick start your day, as well as Grab & Go cups and bags, ideal for breakfast on the run!

The hotel’s handy central location means it’s the perfect place to stay and explore this wonderful city, not to mention the excellent value for money! A short walk takes you to popular attractions, retail outlets and a wide range of bars and restaurants so you don’t have to travel far to enjoy Derry’s vibrant atmosphere! And don’t forget to check out our contemporary and colourful Express Bar & Restaurant, the perfect place to refuel after a busy day of discovery, or enjoy one of our delicious cocktails before a night out in the Walled city!

Love LegenDerry Valentine’s Offer

1 night B&B with bottle of Prosecco upon arrival just £99.00 per room

Enjoy the luxury of a double room.

Half Term Breaks

1 night B&B from just £59.00 per room – Kids Stay FREE!

Contact the hotel directly to book: email: reservations@hixderry.com or telephone: +44 2871 162400

We’re here, so you can be too....visit www.hiexpress.com/derry-ldnderry