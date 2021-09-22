What does Good Relations mean to you? Inspire us!

Launched this month to mark Good Relations Week 2021, the new advertising campaign will run in early 2022. Over the next number of weeks, the public are urged to submit their creative ideas, stories, artwork or snappy straplines with some of the best concepts being incorporated into the final advertising campaign.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This is a fantastic project to kick off Good Relations Week and one that I am encouraging everyone to get involved with. Good Relations Week is about collaboration and creating a united vision and we want to work with our communities to find out what good relations means to them.

“We’re fortunate to live in such an iconic and beautiful part of the world, and we want to celebrate this. The project aims to promote the best aspects of the borough and encourage positive relations between the diverse groupings that call this place.

“The local community is central to the success of Good Relations in the borough so what better way to recognise this than to showcase the creative ideas of our residents.”

Entries can be in any medium including paint, pencil, collage, image, and/or a statement or poem of up to 100 words, which must be sent to [email protected] by Friday, November 5 at 12 noon.

Enquiries about the competition and any queries can also be directed to Sara at this address.

The winners will have their submission inspire this year’s final advertising campaign, while they will also enjoy afternoon tea with the Mayor and a Council goodie bag.