Virtual Northern Ireland 100 Conference
A virtual Northern Ireland 100 Conference will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 10am – 4pm
The conference will take a look at 100 years of Northern Ireland with a variety of topics discussed such as Women and Ulster politics, the first election to the new NI Parliament, the foundation of Northern Ireland, the extraordinary political career of Harry Midgley, Southern Unionists and the forgotten counties, the first elections in Co Londonderry and how the new Northern Ireland state strove to present itself to a wider world.
Speakers will include Professor Graham Walker, Mrs Carol Walker MBE, Mr Philip Orr, Dr Andrew Charles, Miss Molly Liggett, Mr Aaron Callan, Mr Stewart McClean and Mr Gordon Lucy.
For more information contact the Ulster History Project by emailing: [email protected]
The event which will take place via Zoom will cost £10 for adults or £5 for Students (Price excludes Eventbrite fee).
To book visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-ulster-history-project-17094393955