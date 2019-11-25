Views on development of Play Plan sought

Consultation is underway to give residents the chance to have their say on the development of future play park provision across Derry and Strabane.

The consultation is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Play Plan strategy to improve facilities for local children giving them access to open spaces and high quality play equipment.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cr Michaela Boyle, said: “Council is committed to providing the best play opportunities for all children and the workshops open up that conversation to involve local people in creating a new approach to delivering play provision across Derry and Strabane. We are aware that there are areas that have been overlooked in terms of facilities and this process will help us gain a comprehensive view of existing play provision and those areas of greatest need. I would really encourage local communities to avail of this opportunity to speak out for their own area.”

A detailed audit will be carried out as part of the Play Plan process and full review of all current play facilities. A number of areas will be considered including barriers to play and the impacts of social deprivation, as well as exploring the needs of specific groups of children and young people including those with a disability. Meetings are scheduled to take place in each District Electoral Area throughout November and December. The next ones will be on November 27 at Brooke Park Horticultural Centre; December 3 at Faughan, YMCA, Drumahoe; and, December 5 at Civic Room Strabane Library. Anyone who can’t attend is welcome to contact Alan Herron at PlayBoard NI directly and people are encouraged to fill in a special questionnaire. Separate consultation events are planned for children and young people in the New Year and follow up DEA meetings will also be held to present the findings from the consultation process. You can record your views online by filling in the survey available for a 12-week period at: www.derrystrabane.com/playconsultation