These are the best and worst holiday providers according to real customers

Craptravel.com is a website dedicated to analysing Twitter to find the most complained about tour operators in the UK, and has inspected over 20,000 tweets about nine of the biggest tour operators. These are the worst and best holiday providers ranked according to Twitter reviews.

1. TUI 21 per cent of Tweets about Tui were negative Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Expedia 15 per cent of tweets about Expedia were negative Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Jet2Holidays 15 per cent of tweets about Jet2Holidays were negative Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Thomas Cook 14 per cent of tweets about Thomas Cook were negative Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more