The ten rarest coins in circulation at the moment - and how much they are worth

But the shrapnel in your pocket could be worth far more than the small change you initially take it for. A number of coins that are currently in circulation in the UK are worth far more than their face value. Here are some of the rarest ones around, according to changechecker, and how much they can be sold for.

1. Kew Gardens 50p This is the rarest 50p. They have been seen to sell on eBay for close to 200 GBP.

2. Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland 2 pound coin These are the rarest 2 pound coins and sell for around 30 GBP.

3. Zebra Crossing 10p Change checker says this is the rarest 10p in circulation. They sell for around 3 GBP.

4. Football 50p Part of the Olympics series, this coin could be in your change and is worth up to 40 GBP to some collectors.

