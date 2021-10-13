Snapchat is now accessible to users after being offline for four hours.

Users reported difficulties gaining access to Snapchat on Downdetector a website which reports technical problems.

Many could not access the app, post or send messages.

Some users have been able to log back in and send messages, but others are still unable to access their accounts

What have Snapchat said?

Snapchat took to Twitter to confirm the problem, stating, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

They have since confirmed the issue is resolved, again tweeting, "The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!"

However, they have not confirmed as of yet what has caused the issue.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

The issue is reminiscent of a similar crash that caused Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp to go offline a few weeks ago.

At the time, a major power outage caused Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to crash globally for six hours, costing Mark Zuckerberg an estimated $6bn (£4.4bn).