Strabane town centre will be a hive of festive activity on Sunday, December 1, when its Christmas Fayre will take place from 1-5pm.

The popular seasonal Fayre is back for a fantastic day of festive family fun – featuring 30 local food and craft market stalls.

There will also be a family zone as well as festive entertainment by local musicians, brass band and school choirs.

The Strabane Christmas Fayre aims as always to be a great family event and the perfect way to start the festive season. All welcome.