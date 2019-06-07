REVIEW: Ballroom Boys bring some sunshine to north west

In a June week which brought nothing but rain, The Ballroom Boys (aka former Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone) certainly brought some sunshine to the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on Thursday evening.

The show combined singing, comedy, audience participation, a Question and Answer session and, of course, top class ballroom dancing from the duo.

Ian and Vincent played up their noticeable height differences (Ian is 6ft 1in versus Vincent who is 5ft 7in) to comedic effect in front of an enthusiastic and vocal crowd - many of whom were there to cheer on their adopted son Vincent who now lives in the north west with his wife and sons who were in the audience.

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, were accompanied by two outstanding female dancers Ksenia Zsikhotska and Crystal Main and the incredible James Lomas, who played one of the original Billy Elliots in the West End stage show.

James added hugely to the slickness of the show with his fantastic voice a la Michael Buble - and he’s not too shabby a dancer either!

Not surprising when you learn that he is the youngest ever winner of an Olivier Award for his role as Billy.

While the Millennium audience was lively with lots of banter from the audience, they were totally hushed and appreciative when the Ballroom Boys (and girls) showed off their world-class dancing skills.

Vincent’s Argentine tango with Ksenia was exquisite and Ian’s samba with Crystal was 100 mph skill.

The show was a perfect mix of professional dance display, stunning vocals and good-old-fashioned variety with nods to the era of Fred Astaire top hat and tails, the Rat Pack style and a really warmly received rendition of Morecambe and Wise’s ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.

Just the ticket to cheer up a wet week in the north west.

Keep dancing, Ballroom Boys!