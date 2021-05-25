PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Classy Coleraine chic

Beautiful modern detached home with extensive garden to rear, conveniently situated on the edge of Coleraine - within walking distance of the University of Ulster Coleraine campus and only a short drive from the popular North Coast.

This property extends to c. 1,650 sq.ft offering 4 bedrooms (1 en-suite), 3 reception rooms and a detached garage on a spacious private site.

ACCOMMODATION

HALLWAY:

Tiled floor, feature under stairs open shelving. Alarm system.

LOUNGE:

3.6m x 4m

Bay window with Venetian blinds & laminate wood floor

OFFICE / DINING ROOM:

2.7m x 3.5m

Bay window with Venetian blinds & laminate wood floor

OPEN PLAN KITCHEN / LIVING / DINING:

7.3m x 3.9m

Tile floor, high and low level storage units, integrated double ‘Neff’ oven, gas hob with extractor over. Integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Stainless steel sink and drainer unit with ‘Franke’ hot water tap. Wood burning stove. Sliding patio doors overlooking rear garden.

UTILITY ROOM

Low level storage units with stainless steel sink and drainer. Gas boiler. Plumbed for washing machine & tumble dryer.

DOWNSTAIRS WC

FIRST FLOOR

LANDING

Carpeted stairs and landing with access to roof space which has Keylite loft ladder and is floored for additional storage.

HOT PRESS with shelving and first floor alarm panel.

MASTER BEDROOM:

3.6m x 3.4m

Carpeted with built in sliding wardrobes.

ENSUITE comprising low flush WC, wash hand basin and shower cubicle.

BEDROOM (2):

3.3m x 2.7m

Carpeted double room.

BEDROOM (3):

3.7m x 3.3m

Carpeted double room.

BEDROOM (4):

3.5m x 2.6m

Carpeted double room.

BATHROOM

Tiled floor; panel bath; low flush WC; vanity wash hand basin; corner shower cubicle; heated towel rail.

EXTERNAL FEATURES

- Tarmac driveway with off-street parking for up to 4 vehicles.

- Front garden in lawn.

- Large south facing enclosed private rear garden in lawn with spacious paved patio area.

DETACHED GARAGE:

8.5m x 3.6m

with electric roller door and pedestrian side door. Alarm system.