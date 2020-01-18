Modern living in the ‘Old School House’

The Old School House is a detached family house, quietly situated within the sought after village of Eglinton which is widely noted and appreciated for its historic and charming feel.

The Old School House dates originally from 1886 and occupies a beautiful setting on the Main Street of the village.

The house is of an attractive stone exterior under a slate roof with private parking immediately to the front.

The accommodation, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception, is very well presented and deceptively spacious.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall with walk-in cloaks, a lounge with double height ceiling, an inner hall, a kitchen/dining area, utility room, two bedrooms (master with ensuite), a family bathroom, (first floor) spacious landing suitable for small home office and a bedroom.

The property is split level and the impressive main sitting room benefits from various special features including a woodburning stove, stunning high ceilings and beautiful arched windows along with a stunning wrought iron chandelier as well as double doors leading unto the patio area.

The spacious kitchen offers generous storage and has direct access to the rear garden and patio area.

The property’s master bedroom is a generous size with an en-suite and a further double bedroom is located on this level along with a family bathroom.

The staircase leads to the first floor accommodation with stunning mezzanine overlooking the living area.

The property has oil central heating.

Viewing of The Old School House at 44 Main Street, Eglinton, which is on the market for £250,000, is highly recommended by the agent: DonnybrookEstate Agents, Property Consultants and Surveyors,

For more information telephone 028 71343600 or visit the website at: www.donnybrookestateagents.com