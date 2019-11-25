Michael O’Neill kicks off The Christmas Family Appeal 2019

Northern Ireland Football Manager, Michael O’Neill MBE, kicks off The Salvation Army and SVP Christmas Family Appeal with the goal of providing 100,000 children who live in poverty in Northern Ireland with a present to open this Christmas.

He said: It’s a simple initiative with a fantastic impact. If you are able to donate a gift, The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul will distribute these to truly transform Christmas morning for kids and families across Northern Ireland who unfortunately wouldn’t have much otherwise.“

Drop off points are located in Translink stations across Northern Ireland and donations can also be left at the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre.