The annual Loreto College Sports Day was held at the College on June 18 with sudents from Years 8-10 entering into the spirit of the day with great enthusiasm.
In the afternoon, there were fun events for all year groups before the tightly-contested Class Relays to bring the day to a very exciting conclusion. Mrs Maureen McCullough, Head of PE at Loreto College, paid tribute to the many members of staff who had helped out throughout the day.
The results in the competitive events were:
YEAR 8
100 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Aidan Medicott; 3, Jude Kirkpatrick. 1, Annie Donnelly; 2, Aishling McIntyre; 3, Erin Simpson.
200 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Ruairi McNicholl; 3, Con Mclaughlin. 1, Sienna McKenna; 2, Katie Davidson; 3, Aishling McIntyre.
800 metres: 1, Kyle Buck; 2, Senan Devine; 3, Ruairi McNicholl. 1, Connie McBride; 2, Sienna McKenna; 3, Hallie Montgomery.
Boys relay: 1, 8D; 2, 8B; 3, 8A. Girls relay: 1, 8C; 2, 8A; 3, 8B.
Shot Putt: 1, Callum O’Hagan Kelly; 2, Rogan Mailey; 3, Caomhan Deehan. 1, Kelsey Dickson; 2, Caitlin Anderson; 3, Emma Pepin.
High Jump: 1, Carlos McLaughlin; 2, Sean Young; 3, Ruairi Kelly. 1, Niamh Harmer; 2, Anna McIvor.
Long Jump: 1, Senan Devine; 2, Niall Harmer/Karol Brzuchalski; 3, Con McLaughlin. 1, Ashling McIntyre; 2, Anna Miszcznska; 3, Anna McIvor.
YEAR 9
100 metres: 1, Conor McGarry; 2, Brandon McGrotty; 3, Matthew Smyth. 1, Layla O’Hara; 2, Minnie Dihmis; 3, Ruby Shuter-O’Kane.
800 metres: 1, Ben McLaughlin; 2, Marlin Fuss; 3, Ethan Fish. 1, Johanna Staats-Howard; 2, Niamh Murray; 3, Caitlin Thom.
Boys relay: 1, 9A; 2, 9E; 3, 9C. Girls relay: 1, 9D; 2, 9C; 3, 9G.
Shot Putt: 1, Matthew; 2, Kyle Cooper; 3, Aaron Owens. 1, Faye Roddy; 2, Zisary Wisener; 3, Orla Munro.
Javelin: 1, Aaron Owens; 2, Fergal O’Kane; 3, Kelvin Galbraith. 1, Nina Pawlucy; 2, Orla Munro; 3, Eve Gaile.
Discus: 1, Kacper Biesiadecki; 2, Matthew Egan; 3, Matthew Fish. 1, Nina Pawlucy; 2, Keira Culleton.
High Jump: 1, Ruairi Loughrey; 2, Conor Montgomery; 3, Aaron Owens. 1, Layla O’Hara; 2, Eve Gaile; 3, Hannah Ruth Mullan.
Long Jump: 1, Aaron Owens; 2, Marlin Fuss; 3, Conot Montgomery. 1, Layla O’Hara/Ruby Shuter-O’Kane; 2, Niamh Guiney; 3, Edie Cosgrove.
YEAR 10:
Boys relay: 1, 10A; 2, 10D; 3, 10E. Girls relay: 1, 10A; 2, 10B; 3, 10E.
Shot Putt: 1, Filip Podsada; 2, Jude Moffatt; 3, Oran Tosh. 1, Zofia Czajaka; 2, Clodagh Moore; 3, Niamh McGarry.
Discus: 1, Zofia Czajaka; 2, Paulina Olender; 3, Amy Darragh.
Javelin: 1, Noah Grove; 2, Oran Tosh; 3, Caleb Woods/Jude Moffatt. 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Cara Kearney; 3, Grace McClements.
High Jump: 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Hannah Murphy.
Long Jump: 1, Zofia Czajka; 2, Niamh McGarry; 3, Clodagh Moore.