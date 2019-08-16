Loreto College celebrates ‘outstanding’ A level results

Loreto College Coleraine has been celebrating very pleasing A Level results, with students from the College performing extremely well to round off the 2018-2019 academic year.

Speaking on A Level results day, Loreto College Principal Michael James said: “I am absolutely delighted with the performance of our ‘A’ Level students who, this year have produced one of our best ever set of A Level results. Every pupil managed to achieve passes in all of their subjects, with 85% achieving three or more grades A* - C. 37% of all grades achieved by our students were A* or A grades and over 70% of all grades achieved were a grade B or better.

Some of the students from Loreto College Coleraine who achieved three A grades or better in the Summer 2019 A Levels

“This is a fantastic reward for all of our students and their teachers and I am delighted that we have been able to build on a very successful set of results from last year. Among our top performers twenty students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better, with Conor Kelly achieving four A* grades and Cabrina Farren, Fionnuala Keane and Sylvia Smyth achieving three A* grades or better.

“I congratulate all our students and their teachers for these wonderful results and thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the past year.”