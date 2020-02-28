Limavady man shares experiences of Troubles

What happens when your professional duty requires you to run towards the scene of the horror, at a time when everyone else is running away?

Limavady man Robert Blair, who was a local EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and Paramedic for over 30 years, will share his story on the local stage for a ground-breaking truth recovery arts initiative.

The Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy production, created and performed by those who worked the front lines of some of the most difficult experiences of The Troubles, will come to The Riverside Theatre, Coleraine on Wednesday, March 4.

Born and brought up in Limavady, Robert is the current President of The Rotary Club of Limavady, and has recently been signed up as a Community First Responder in the Ballykelly area, attending heart attacks as a volunteer, arriving sometimes before the ambulance and his ex-colleagues, now doing the job he did for 30 years for free.

Robert has been on the amateur drama circuit with Limavady Drama Club and Portrush Music Society for 35 years, performing in 28 pantomimes, 33 musicals, 8 dramas and 17 comedies. For the last 15 years he has been an extra on various movies, including Bill Murray’s double in ‘City of Ember’.

He will now return to the stage in a very different role to tell his own story, along with a cast of eight other first responders.

‘First Response’ is directed by Japanese-American artist Ailin Conant, devised by the cast, and supported by an ensemble from Ulster University drama.

Delivered in partnership with Holywell Trust, Thomas D’Arcy McGee Foundation and Queen’s University Belfast, the project aims to use theatre as a tool to promote healing and reconciliation in a healing and transformative way.

The PEACE IV Programme is an EU funded Programme designed to support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region. It is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The cast of first responders will also be supported by an ensemble from Ulster University drama. Tickets free but booking essential. Contact The Riverside on 02870 123123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk