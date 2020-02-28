In My Style with Cindy McKendry

Coleraine’s Cindy McKendry is a full time fashion retailer manager with Miss Selfridges in Moores of Coleraine. However, she is probably better known for the extraordinary and brilliant fashion shows she planned and organised such Symphonic in Crumlin Road Gaol, Cirque in Barrys Portrush and Homage in the Bushmills Distillery which benefitted local charities.

Cindy has also worked as a stylist on numerous photo shoots as well as a stylist when MTV came to Belfast in 2012.

Describe your personal style

My personal style is feminine - I love dresses and midi skirts. I like mixing modern and vintage although I do keep a staple wardrobe and mix prints and block colours.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Everywhere. I am an avid reader. I love a magazine, The Face in the 80s and 90s. I tend to follow Katie Grand’s work so enjoyed Pop and now Love. Vogue is good for seeing the commercial trend predictions. Strong women with their own style inspire me - Marianne Faithful, Kate Moss, Stevie Nicks and Catrine Roitfield to name but a few. Another source is street style - I love how everyone has an individual style and put their own twist into an outfit.

What is the best style advice you’ve ever received?

Dress for yourself and your style. Know what suits you and your shape and most importantly, what makes you feel great!

What is your favourite fashion trend at the moment?

I love the Celine catwalk winter looks. It’s very French 1970s - wide cropped culottes with slouchy knee high boots, crisp white shirts and neckscarves. Midi dresses in tonal colours. I always remember my mum, who loved fashion, wearing a three piece flared beige trouser suit to a wedding in the 70s. It reminded me of going shopping with my mum when Coleraine had so many small boutiques and family run businesses

What’s the oldest item in your wardrobe?

I have some vintage pieces that are a considerable age. I have a ‘Stones’ rock t-shirt I bought at Fairfax vintage Market in Los Angeles. The oldest piece of jewellery I have is a 1920s black jet necklace that I bought on holiday in South of France. I love to try and find vintage shops in cities if travelling. It excites me more than the high street.

Do you keep things in your wardrobe that you haven’t ever worn?

No! I wear everything. I don’t believe in keeping things. I have a lot of clothes, having worked in fashion for a long time. However, I try and rework and reimagine outfits to wear as much as possible. I also clear out regularly.

What was your worst fashion mistake?

Probably some crazy concoction in the 80s, however, we all wore some shocking ensembles then. I’m very pleased that few of us had cameras and there was no social media! The perms, marble denim etc - it all went mostly to memory - no hard evidence thankfully.

Is there a current trend you like?

I’m loving the sustainability ethos. I have always loved vintage, however, I am trying to shop less and better. I have a rule that I have to love it so much that I will still wear it in five years. The High Street has become increasingly aware and a lot of companies are sourcing responsibly. When in London, I love Relik for a browse of their curated collection of designer vintage.

What is your favourite rule-breaking colour combination?

I love purple and green together and I love the new Albert Ferretti colour clash of red, hot pink and fuchsia.

What shoes do you wear most often?

For going out to an event, I love barely there sandles - taxi to table shoes - no hikes in these! I love my Addidas Gazelles, All Stars and Stan Smiths - I wear them with day dresses in summer and I always keep them box fresh. I love my slouchy knee boots which have been great with midi dresses this winter.

Are your looks well planned or do they come with less thought?

Day to day I can pull a look together pretty quickly. Working in fashion you generally know what you want to wear and how. I had a meeting with Alannah Weston, Creative Director of Selfridges and I wore Irish design as it was a great talking point and I wanted to wear something more considered. I’m glad I did, as Alannah is so effortlessly stylish.

Who are your favourite designers?

I’m a huge supporter of Irish design and my favourite dress is by my good friend Shauna Fay. She made me a bespoke cocktail dress in red crepe - I absolutely love it. Every girl needs at least one Shauna Fay in her wardrobe. Electronic Sheep have the most amazing scarves. I have two and they are a talking point every time I wear them.