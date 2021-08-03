Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Holly

One year

Breed: Standard Poodle

Holly is a sweet natured girl who comes across as shy initially but soon comes round when you show her a ball - she loves to play fetch! Holly has enjoyed meeting other calmer dogs at Dogs Trust and playing in the field with them.

Holly is looking for a patient family who can help build her confidence and carry on some of her basic training such as car travel and she could share her home with another confident, friendly dog. Holly could live with children aged 12 and over.

Mags

Less than a year old

Breed: English Bulldog

Mags is a young, friendly Bulldog, who can get very excited around some dogs but is still very sociable. She loves attention and cuddles from her human companions.

Mags is still a young pup and will need ongoing basic training to help her along in life.

She can live with Children aged eight and over and potentially another suitable dog.

She may need to build up time being left alone in the home, or would need owners who are around most of the time.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

“Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process.

Thank you.”

* Dogs Trust is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

You can find out lots more about Dogs Trust and its Ballymena Rehoming Centre (Dogs Trust Ballymena, Fairview, 60 Teeshan Road BT43 5PN) by visiting: www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena.