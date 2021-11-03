Derry property: magnificent Troy Hall

The interior of Troy Hall, 9 Troy Park, is stunning, while the exterior is also extremely impressive.
The six bedroom semi-detached property has a garden area to the front, and a sweeping driveway with two accesses. A neat garden to side enclosed by hedge enhanced by plants, shrubs and occasional trees, adds to the overall beauty, and there is a paved patio area and concrete yard to rear.
For full details contact Pauline Elliott Estate Agents on 028 7187 9777. Website: https://www.paulineelliottestateagents.com/
Page 1 of 6