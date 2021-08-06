Enjoy a taste of local produce at Visitor Information Centres

The initiative, which is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Taste Causeway and the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, provides a new platform for the region’s makers to connect with customers.

Welcoming the new collaboration, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Visitor Information Centres provide a valuable service, showcasing our destination to tourists seeking to explore what they can see and do during their time here. We already offer an extensive selection of craft products in our retail areas, and now we are enhancing this with a range of ‘Taste Causeway’ food produce.

“We are delighted that Council’s Visitor Servicing Team has worked with Taste Causeway and Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market to achieve this, and I would encourage everyone to avail of this new opportunity to ‘Shop Local’ and support our valuable artisan sector.”

Caroline Carey, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Visitor Servicing Officer, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Stella Bolton, Taste Causeway CIC Board Member, and Eoin McConnell from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market

Shauna McFall, speaking on behalf of Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, said: “We are a social enterprise set up to support artisan makers, producers and artists, bringing communities together and revitalising urban and rural spaces through the delivery of our events.

“In 2019 we opened the Seasons of the Glens pop-up farm shop to help bring additional products and fresh goods from local growers and makers to market for them. Last year, when the Covid crisis prevented us delivering our markets we started selling local products online and searching for unique ways to showcase the fantastic food producers we have within Causeway Coast and Glens and the wider area.

“This new project between Seasons of the Glens, Taste Causeway and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Visitor Information Centres is a perfect opportunity for us to achieve this.

“We have some of the best produce in the world here, whether you’re local to the area or a travelling visitor, the VICs are a fantastic point of contact to find out what’s happening and now you can also experience and purchase some of our finest local produce.”

Stella Bolton, Taste Causeway CIC Board Member added: “This is the last piece in the jigsaw of what has been a very successful DAERA funded Co-operation Scheme, as we aim to improve the local food supply chain and help producers get to market.

“The Taste Causeway brand is now synonymous with quality and provenance, and thanks to Hone Insights members have developed branded merchandising kits and point of sale displays to portray this to our important visitor market and drive more sales. Taste Causeway is very grateful for the additional collaboration with the market, who will stock and replenish the shelves within the VICs, ensuring that products are always available in response to visitor demand across the destination.”