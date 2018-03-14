Disc golf makes debut in St Columb’s Park

St Columb’s Park is being turned into Northern Ireland’s first permanent Disc Golf course from this weekend.

Disc golf is a game that is widely accessible, is easy to learn, and can be played from school age to old age, making it a recreational activity that promotes lifetime fitness.

Disc Golf NI has been instrumental in the design and development of this course. Gary Parr, Director of Disc Golf NI said: “I am extremely happy that Northern Ireland now has its first permanent disc golf course.

“This sport, which has been around since the 70’s, is played on permanent courses all over the world. There is even a course in Mongolia - and now we have one too.”

The course design at St Columb’s Park is suitable for beginners, whist being a challenge for experienced players.

Helen Henderson, Managing Director of St Columb’s Park House sayid: “Disc Golf is just one of the many great things to do in this beautiful park.

“We want to see this park being used by people from all backgrounds, ages and interests doing anything from a having a family picnic, nature walk or taking on the challenge of this latest disc golf course.

“These will all add to creating a fun, welcoming and positive atmosphere in our park and reconnect us to nature and to each-other.”

We would like to extend an open invite to the official launch which will take place on Saturday 24th March in St Columb’s Park House.

“There are many ways you can get involved on the day. With the tournament being open to beginners and experienced players alike you can register to play in the tournament with tee off at 10:30am.

Alternatively come along and try your hand in our practice area open from 10am – 2pm, suitable for all ages.

“There will be plenty of entertainment for the kids on the day with bouncy castles, face painting and a barbecue.

The sheer fun of play will have you hooked, and we follow the adage: “The player who has the most fun wins.”