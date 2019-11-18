Derry wins big with Small City Award

Pictured at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards 2019 which was held at the RHS Lindley Hall is John Quinn (left), Derry City and Strabane District Council Streetscape Manager, with Floella Benjamin and William Ferguson, Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, receiving the Britain in Bloom Small City award. Derry City and Strabane Council claimed top spot at the Britain in Bloom awards for the first time ever.

Derry held off competition from Harrogate, Kirkcaldy, Loughborough and Rugby to take first prize in the small city category.

The Britain in Bloom finals take place every autumn. It provides a regional and national platform for groups to brighten up their town or city, with many also reporting wide-ranging social and environmental benefits. The council have previously enjoyed success in the competition, but had never won the overall category prize.