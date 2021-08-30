Cookery course’s taste of different cultures

The online ‘Taste the World’ course will take participants on a journey around the globe, offering a flavour of different nations’ delicious recipes and ingredients.

Delivered one evening a week over four weeks, each session will demonstrate a different culture and style of cooking, including Indian, Chinese, Polish and Iranian cuisines.

Taste the World starts on September 21 via Zoom from 7pm to 8pm, with three further sessions from 7pm to 8pm on September 28, October 5, and October 12.

Those completing the four week cookery course will receive a free “Make it at Home Kit” containing key dry ingredients and recipe cards to recreate the dishes demonstrated at home.

This course is open to residents of all ages from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

To register, email [email protected] or phone 07714393918.

To register online visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rfuGupjwpG90lI8I8FAy4QAbgOVxce1jW

The programme is supported by the Executive Office, through the Together: Building a United Community, District Council Good Relations Programme and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.