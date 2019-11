A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at The Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road, on Wednesday evening November 27.

The fundraising fair will take place from 5-9pm and is open to all.

It’s a chance to enjoy a festive atmosphere whilst browsing all that local craft, food and drink exhibitors have to offer including lots of Christmas gift ideas.

Admission is £2 per person.

Proceeds from the Craft Fair will be going to the local charity - the Foyle Search & Rescue.