Christmas activities and events in Derry and Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s exciting programme of festive events for 2019 include the return of the Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair from Friday, November 23, until Sunday, November 25, offering the ultimate shopping experience for quality, crafted goods and anyone searching for that special present this Christmas.

Strabane town centre will host the popular Strabane Christmas Fayre on Sunday, December 1, featuring 30 local food and craft market stalls, a family zone and entertainment by local musicians, brass band and craft market stalls, a family zone and festive entertainment by local musicians, brass bands and school choirs.

The Mayor’s Christmas comes to the Alley Theatre on November 30, and the Guildhall on December 7 and 8 featuring story telling with Mrs Claus and decoration making, and, from December 12, to December 15, the Winterland Markets in Guildhall Square will have the best of artisan traders taking part.