Cafe is making ‘Waves’ in the Beach Bucket Challenge

Waves Coffee Shop and Bistro at Benone is the latest business to join Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Beach Bucket Challenge.

The partnership approach to tackling marine pollution encourages members of the public to fill a bucket with rubbish and litter when they visit a coastal location.

Anyone planning a walk along Benone can collect litter pickers and a bucket from the coffee shop based in the Holiday and Leisure Park.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “I would like to welcome Waves Coffee Shop to the scheme as its success is dependent on our partners in the community. There are still opportunities for other businesses to get involved as we are aiming to build a network of outlets across the Borough where people can collect litter pickers, buckets or bags. Research shows that collecting some litter whilst walking is more beneficial for our overall well-being than simply walking on its own and we would encourage members of the public to get involved. By working together we can tackle the problem of marine pollution.”

Marie McLaughlin, who operates Waves Coffee Shop alongside her husband Eamon, said: It’s important that we all do our bit to help keep the beach clean. We’re really pleased to be part of this initiative and look forward to helping people keep this fantastic location as clean as possible.”

For further information, email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 2766 0248.