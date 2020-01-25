Beach front penthouse apartment

This immaculately presented penthouse apartment in Portrush enjoys stunning panoramic sea views of West Bay towards the harbour and Ramore Head.

The property comprises two double bedrooms (one with ensuite), an open plan kitchen with living and dining areas and a family bathroom.

This penthouse apartment enjoys stunning panoramic sea views of West Bay towards the harbour and Ramore Head

The current owners have extensively upgraded the property from the original specification to create a luxurious, beach front property ideal for owner occupation or as a holiday home.

Accommodation includes: entrance hall off second floor with features including an intercom handset and storage cupboard; a 20’1 x 20’0 open plan kitchen, living and dining - the kitchen area has features including a range of high and low level oak unit, granite work surfaces. Belfast sink, Rangemaster stove with gas rings and double electric oven, integrated fridge and dishwasher, built in washer dryer, and complementary island with granite work surface and breakfast bar; the living area features a cast iron fireplace with oak surround and slate tiled hearth, a gas fire and stunning views overlooking West Bay.

The property has a 8’10 x 6’10 bathroom featuring a panel bath with shower attached, tiled shower cubicle, low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin and tiled floor; a 16’2 x 8’2 double bedroom to the rear with features including a marble tiled floor, spot lighting, TV and telephone points as well as a 8’1 x 3’1 ensuite with a tiled shower cubicle, low flush WC; and pedestal wash hand basin; and, a 11’4 x 7’3 double bedroom to the rear, with marble tiled floor, spot lighting, TV point and built in cupboard. The ground floor communal entrance hall has a secure intercom entry system and the property has a security alarm. The property has a gas fired central heating system.

External features include: communal gardens to the front with direct access to the West Strand and promenade as well as allocated car parking and additional shared car parking.

The property features an open plan kitchen with living and dining areas

* 75 West Strand Avenue,

Portrush,

County Antrim BT56 8FD

O/O £229,950

The family bathroom

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Co: 028 7083 5444