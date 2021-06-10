A chance to dance with Los Dramaticos in concert online

Los Dramaticos

The concert will air via Facebook @roevalleyarts and @flowerfieldarts this Thursday, June 17, at 8pm.

Made up of Victor Henriquez (charango, spanish guitar, vocals) and Paddy Anderson (flamenco guitar, vocals), over the last decade Los Dramaticos has established a reputation as a much sought-after live act, most recently with their hugely successful sold-out Fire in the Blood tour.

The duo perform dazzling songs and instrumental pieces from around Latin America and Spain, with a fusion of flamenco and Andean traditions.

This reflects their heritage: Victor is a master charango player from Valparaíso in Chile while Paddy is one of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the UK and Ireland. His artistic path began in Seville 20 years ago, and developed during his many years living and studying music in Granada, Andalucia.

In connection with the Los Dramaticos concert, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is also running a dancing together class this Wednesday , June 16 at 8pm where you can learn how to dance with a partner to enjoy the virtual concert to the fullest.

Have a go with a dance partner in your home or bubble. If you don’t have a dance partner, don’t worry, you can still join in and learn some tips to enjoy dancing solo to the concert.