Assisi are currently looking to rehome a number of cats (Photo: Assisi)

7 kittens and cats in urgent need of a home in NI

These rescue cats in Northern Ireland are in desperate need of a permanent and loving home.

Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Northern Ireland currently has several cats and kittens in need of a new home. The following cats are currently up for adoption.

Roughly three years old, Aspen was found living outside by Assisi and is now in need of a permanent home. The kindness of strangers was all that kept her alive before she was found.

1. Aspen

Roughly three years old, Aspen was found living outside by Assisi and is now in need of a permanent home. The kindness of strangers was all that kept her alive before she was found.
Assisi
other
Buy a Photo
Eight-year-old house cat Tootsie has been seeking a new home since April

2. Tootsie

Eight-year-old house cat Tootsie has been seeking a new home since April
Assisi
other
Buy a Photo
Two-year-old Tilly possesses great "cattitutde" and is very cheeky and playful, according to the team at Assisi.

3. Tilly

Two-year-old Tilly possesses great "cattitutde" and is very cheeky and playful, according to the team at Assisi.
Assisi
other
Buy a Photo
May was part of a litter of kittens that arrived at Assisi last Summer, but is yet to be adopted.

4. May

May was part of a litter of kittens that arrived at Assisi last Summer, but is yet to be adopted.
Assisi
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2