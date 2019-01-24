7 kittens and cats in urgent need of a home in NI
These rescue cats in Northern Ireland are in desperate need of a permanent and loving home.
Assisi Animal Sanctuary in Northern Ireland currently has several cats and kittens in need of a new home. The following cats are currently up for adoption.
1. Aspen
Roughly three years old, Aspen was found living outside by Assisi and is now in need of a permanent home. The kindness of strangers was all that kept her alive before she was found.
2. Tootsie
Eight-year-old house cat Tootsie has been seeking a new home since April
3. Tilly
Two-year-old Tilly possesses great "cattitutde" and is very cheeky and playful, according to the team at Assisi.
4. May
May was part of a litter of kittens that arrived at Assisi last Summer, but is yet to be adopted.
