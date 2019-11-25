2019 Christmas Winterland Market December 12-15

The Guildhall Square in the city will be the venue once again for the popular annual Christmas Winterland Markets.

The fabulous festive markets will be held this year from Thursday to Sunday, December 12-15 and are open to all.

They are a chance to soak up the Christmas atmosphere and spread some cheer while getting some all important seasonal shopping done. The 2019 Winterland Market will welcome the very best of artisan traders, offering visitors a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of specialty Christmas foods and handcrafted products. Those who go along can expect to find such treats as homemade jams, chutneys and sauces, artisan breads & cakes, a range of organic meats and, of course, some sweet treats. ​There will also be a family friendly bar serving draught craft beer, mulled wine spirits using locally sourced products. Market opening hours will be 12-10pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 12-6pm on Sunday, December 16.