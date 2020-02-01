20 homes sold in 48 hours at Rivenwood development

Twenty homes have been sold within 48 hours at one of Northern Ireland’s newest village developments, Rivenwood by Fraser Houses.

The £200 million scheme, situated off Movilla Road in Newtownards, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest new-build housing developments. With over 155 homes sold to date, it highlights the strong demand from new home buyers for the award-winning turnkey development, which was first released in May, 2016, and which has proved very popular due to its bespoke ‘New England’ style architecture and custom design options.

The development features eight different house types

Simon Brien, of Simon Brien Residential, said: “It is no surprise to us how successful the Rivenwood scheme has been. With its impeccable finish, it is testament to how Fraser Houses is regarded as a leading house builder in Northern Ireland. The success of Rivenwood demonstrates the confidence across the housing market in Northern Ireland.”

James Fraser, Fraser Houses, said: “With eight different house types, Rivenwood is designed to appeal to all demographics, whether first time buyers, families or retired couples – there’s a range of homes to suit everyone. From the launch of the original show village in 2017, which saw several thousand people attending within the first two months, the development’s popularity has grown in strength due to its unique style. The second show village was launched late last year and incorporates six fully furnished show homes giving purchasers the opportunity to view the unique styles within Rivenwood.”

The homes are close to both the coast and the countryside. The development is also within easy reach of the town centre and a wide variety of schools. The scheme comprises of townhouses, bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes ranging in prices from £139,000 - £217,000. The next release of homes will be in late spring.