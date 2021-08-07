Visitation of Lord Bishop at Lisburn (August 1824)

Clergy at the enthronement of the Bishop of Connor, the Right Reverend William McCappin, at Cathedral of Christ Church, Lisburn, in January 1982. Pictures: News Letter archives

It was noted that it had been “numerously attended by his clergy”.

After “an appropriate and impressive” sermon, preached by the Reverend Fielding Ould, Prebendary of Connor, “the pious and learned prelate gave an eloquent, luminous, and instructive charge, which made a deep impression on all who heard it”.

The News Letter’s correspondent from Lisburn wrote: “His Lordship dwelt with power effect, and at considerable length, on various useful topics connected with the clerical conduct and character – and pronounced a beautiful and merited encomium on Bishop Taylor, an illustrious predecessor in this see.”