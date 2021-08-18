Mandy Poole, Edwin Miller, Amanda Scott, Colin Lowry and Jacqueline Townney pictured at the Faughan Valley High School 30 year reunion in the Belfray Country Inn on Friday night. LS24-138KM10
Take a stroll along Memory Lane to 2010 - Faughan Valley reunion

For those of you who weren’t able to get a copy of the Sentinel when we recently published photographs from the 30-year reunion of former students at Faughan Valley High School, you can now view them here.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:31 am

We hope you enjoy this latest dander along Memory Lane.

1.

Peter Orr, Samantha Dunn, Cherie Ross, Alan Hyndman and Rosemary McMullan enjoyed the Faughan Valley High School 30 year reunion in the Belfray Country Inn on Friday night. LS24-139KM10

2.

Pictured at the Faughan Valley High School 30 year reunion in the Belfray Country Inn on Friday night were, from left, Jacqui McWhitlock, Albert Beattie, Louise Pyper, Catherine Dougherty and David Starrett. LS24-140KM10

3.

Kenneth Magee, Ashley Robinson and David Arthur pictured at the Faughan Valley High School 30 year reunion in the Belfray Country Inn on Friday night. LS24-141KM10

4.

Peter Orr, Alan Jeffrey, Paul Edgar, Trevor Barr, David Chambers, Kenny Parkhill and Malcolm Giff were pictured at the Faughan Valley High School 30 year reunion in the Belfray Country Inn on Friday night. LS24-142KM10

