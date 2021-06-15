Sheep stealers at large (June 1826)

6

Days Gone By - Remembrance Sunday 2010: The then Mayor, Colum Eastwood, laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Londonderry at the annual Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph.As usual, the Royal British Legion played a full role in the proceedings, as did a number of schools and youth organisations.Two Chelsea Pensioners also laid wreaths at the Diamond - Walter Swan, who was based in NI for three months but who has attended a number of ceremonies in the city over the years, and Jim Harrison, a former member of the Parachute Regiment’s 1st Battalion, who was based in Belfast from 1969-72, and also served in the province on later tours. In total he served in nine tours to NI with the Parachute Regiment before leaving in 1977.