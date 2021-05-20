In PICTURES: 28 memories of 2007

We have put together a slideshow of pictures from 2007, to help some of you who were involved in these events to cast your mind back. We hope you enjoy them.
Members of Co Londonderry Boy Scouts who performed their Charity Carol Service at Christ Church Limavady in aid of St Vincent De Paul, Dr Banardos, and the Salvation Army 50a039nbt.
Residents and staff at Mullagh House in Limavady pictured with East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell, Mrs Frances Campbell and cllr Alan Robinson who made a special Christmas visit on Friday. LV51-706MML
Eamon Gee, third from left, and John McMonagle, right, of the Londonderry Rotary Club, who delivered a car load of toys for the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal, pictured with Brian Sharkey and Cormac Wilson, St. Vincent de Paul. LS51-184KM
Alderman Maurice Devenney, second from right, Worshipful Master, City of Londonderry LOL District No.1, pictured handing over a cheque for £1,150.00, proceeds of a sponsored walk from Newbuildings to Culmore by the members of the four district lodges, to Jack Glenn, chairperson of the North West Branch of the Parkinson's Disease Society. Included are, from left, Kenneth Kincaid, LOL 1087, Billy Stewart, LOL 433, Noel Baird, LOL 1866, and William Jamison, LOL 1927. LS51-188KM