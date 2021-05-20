In PICTURES: 28 memories of 2007

4.

Alderman Maurice Devenney, second from right, Worshipful Master, City of Londonderry LOL District No.1, pictured handing over a cheque for £1,150.00, proceeds of a sponsored walk from Newbuildings to Culmore by the members of the four district lodges, to Jack Glenn, chairperson of the North West Branch of the Parkinson's Disease Society. Included are, from left, Kenneth Kincaid, LOL 1087, Billy Stewart, LOL 433, Noel Baird, LOL 1866, and William Jamison, LOL 1927. LS51-188KM