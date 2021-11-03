Princess Royal unveils the NI Centenary stone

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd November 2021 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye The Princess Royal is in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls. The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation. The princess met a number of people at the museum and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Her Royal Highness met with senior representatives from the loyal institution and museum trustees. She was also introduced to key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the museum in 2016, dedicated to commemorating the history of the Siege of Londonderry 1688-89 and the cultural heritage of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

At the museum, the Princess Royal also met with local schoolchildren who have benefited from visiting the museum, as well as viewing a display by highland dancers.

Prior to her departure, Her Royal Highness unveiled a centenary stone marking 100 years of Northern Ireland.

Princess Anne then visited Seating Matters in Limavady, a family-run business involved in exporting clinical, therapeutic seating around the world.

The tour of the Siege Museum was conducted by the Chairman of the Siege Museum Committee, William Moore BEM, and Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was welcomed to the Memorial Hall by Ivan Taylor, Chairman of the Trustees of the Memorial Hall.

Among the most admired items on display are sword carried by the siege hero Col. Adam Murray and, from more recent times, there is a silver replica Mountjoy which contained the Freedom of the City of Londonderry for Viscount Montgomery of Alamein

Currently on exhibition is the story of Londonderry within the 100 years of Northern Ireland. While in the Memorial Hall, Her Royal Highness unveiled a Centenary Stone which is to be placed permanently in the Museum.

During her visit Her Royal Highness spoke with representatives of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys on aspects of the story told by the Siege Museum.