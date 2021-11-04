Page 1 of 6
In pictures: Princess Anne visits Siege Museum in Londonderry
The Princess Royal began her one-day visit to Northern Ireland with a tour of Londonderry’s Siege Museum, learning more about the outreach and educational element of the cross-community facility.Princess Anne began her one-day visit with a tour of Londonderry’s Siege Museum, learning more about the outreach and educational element of the cross-community facility. Hosted by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Her Royal Highness met with senior representatives from the loyal institution and museum trustees. She was also introduced to key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the museum in 2016, dedicated to commemorating the history of the Siege of Londonderry 1688-89 and the cultural heritage of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:24 pm