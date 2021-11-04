1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd November 2021 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye The Princess Royal is in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls. The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation. The princess met a number of people at the museum and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.