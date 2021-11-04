Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd November 2021 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye The Princess Royal is in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls. The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation. The princess met a number of people at the museum and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.
In pictures: Princess Anne visits Siege Museum in Londonderry

The Princess Royal began her one-day visit to Northern Ireland with a tour of Londonderry’s Siege Museum, learning more about the outreach and educational element of the cross-community facility.Princess Anne began her one-day visit with a tour of Londonderry’s Siege Museum, learning more about the outreach and educational element of the cross-community facility. Hosted by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Her Royal Highness met with senior representatives from the loyal institution and museum trustees. She was also introduced to key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the museum in 2016, dedicated to commemorating the history of the Siege of Londonderry 1688-89 and the cultural heritage of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

By Graeme Cousins
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:24 pm

