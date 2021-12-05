Members of the ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney
In Pictures: Apprenctice Boys from across Northern Ireland gathered in Londonderry for the first Lundy parade in the Maiden City in two years

The annual parade on the first Saturday in December was cancelled because of Covid restrictions last year, but went ahead, with restrictions, today.

By Michael Cousins
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 10:38 am

A total of 18 bands joined the march around the city centre ahead of a service of thanksgiving which, because of Covid-19 restrictions, was held outside.

Graeme Stenhouse ABOD Governor pictured at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

An effigy of Lundy was burned at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Barron Accordion Band Donemana pictured at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

