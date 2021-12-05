A total of 18 bands joined the march around the city centre ahead of a service of thanksgiving which, because of Covid-19 restrictions, was held outside.
1. ABOD SHUTTING OF THE GATES PARADE
Graeme Stenhouse ABOD Governor pictured at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney
2. ABOD SHUTTING OF THE GATES PARADE
An effigy of Lundy was burned at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney
3. ABOD SHUTTING OF THE GATES PARADE
Members of the Barron Accordion Band Donemana pictured at the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney
4. ABOD SHUTTING OF THE GATES PARADE
Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney