Susie get her operation this week

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity located on the north coast rescued a cocker spaniel from a local breeder when she was less than a year old.

Susie, as she is named, is jet black and the best temperament for rehoming, considering the conditions she was previously kept and how she was treated before being rescued.

As with all rescued dogs, the charity does a health check with a vet before rehoming.

Chairman of the charity, Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby said: “There are so many health issues with dogs being rescued, particularly from breeders, however Susie is particularly special. She has a special heart complaint which struggles with the flow of blood around her heart. As the charity’s focus is to make sure every dog has a second chance, a specialist surgeon was sourced from Belfast, a kind and considerate vet who specialised in heart complaints for dogs. He had a special interest as he had a problem with his own heart.”

A deal was struck with cost, date and location, and he agreed to complete the operation and ensure Susie didn’t have to wait too long from date of diagnosis. As Susie is a young dog, and full of life, she is a perfect for having this kind of operation and it being successful, as there is a level of risk with all operations.

The Chairman continued: “Unfortunately earlier this summer, the kind and trusted vet passed away suddenly due to his own heart condition. The charity’s members and volunteers felt their condolences for his family and friends in England.

Yum Yum with her sister Yi Jean who raised �155 towards a heart operation for Susie. Yi Jean presented a cheque at the charity's shop in Coleraine to Chairman Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby with one of the rescue dogs Harry

“During this time, we secured foster parents for Susie while she awaited her fate as the charity considered what would be possible for her immediate future.”

Members had already started to raise funds for Susie’s operation and wanted to continue to give her the best chance possible. Funds were raised through a campaign on the charity’s facebook with individual supporter’s donations, children’s birthday donation, local kennels donating and vets running a marathon and so much more.

The Chairman stated: “The veterinary practice helped us to identify another vet, this time from England as with such a specialised operation with key hole surgery there are very few who perform it. Unfortunately costs have increased but the charity wish to continue fundraising for Susie.

“The operation will be taking place this week in Belfast and we have only another £780 to reach our target. Our supporters have been generous to a fault and I wish to personally thank each and every one of them for their kindness in spending their time and money to help the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue securing a long and happy future for Susie.”

With the recent call to raise funds for Susie the cocker spaniel's specialist heart operation, Ian Eccles owner and manager of ALPHA 1 Dog Hotel located on the north coast helped to raise funds to support the cost of the surgery. Identified as a rare condition, the surgery will be key hole which is both costly and difficult to secure a specialist veterinary surgeon which will be travelling from England to operate on Susie. Ian is seen here donating �300 to Chairman of the charity, Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby. A huge thank you to Ian and his team for their kind donation which will go a long way to support the final cost

To continue with Susie’s story as she recuperates, please go to the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue’s facebook page, website or twitter @CCDogRescue for updates.

If you wish to volunteer, then please drop an email to info@causewaycoastdogrescue.org or telephone 07595602702 after 11am.